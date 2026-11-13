The Henly Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) BBQ will be held on Saturday, November 14 at Station 83, 7520 Creek Road. Plates cost $15 each and include food cooked by the Dripping Springs Cook-Off Club, with homemade desserts, including slices and whole desserts, provided by Henly Baptist Church.

This content is adapted from materials provided by North Hays County Fire Rescue