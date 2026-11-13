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Dripping Springs
Henly VFD BBQ Fundraiser Set for Nov. 14
11 days ago
The Henly Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) BBQ will be held on Saturday, November 14 at Station 83, 7520 Creek Road. Plates cost $15 each and include food cooked by the Dripping Springs Cook-Off Club, with homemade desserts, including slices and whole desserts, provided by Henly Baptist Church.
This content is adapted from materials provided by North Hays County Fire Rescue
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