📅 Drexel School: Scholar Bowl, Cheer, Games & Holidays

📅 Drexel School: Sign-Ups, Games, and Holiday Schedule

The Friday, November 6, 2026 Drexel Family School Bulletin has a few key updates for students and families.

High school students interested in Scholar Bowl can sign up on the sheet in the office. If you want to be a Varsity Cheerleader for high school basketball, you also need to sign up in the office by the end of the day on Tuesday, 11/10.

For lunch today, the menu is Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, Chips, and Mixed Fruit. The bulletin also wishes a happy birthday to Annabel O’Neil-Cook.

Upcoming events:

Tuesday : Junior High Basketball vs Appleton City at 5:30

: Wednesday: Veteran’s Day Assembly at 2:30. The quote of the day is, “Freedom is never free.”

Thanksgiving schedule:

School in Session : Monday 11/23

: Thanksgiving Break : Wednesday 11/25 – Friday 11/27

: School in Session: Monday 11/30

The bulletin closes with the Pledge of Allegiance, reminding students of “one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

As the bulletin says, “Today – It is a great day to be a Bobcat!”