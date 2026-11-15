Draper’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand in both mental health and emergency care. If you’ve got experience and the right licenses, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: LifeStance Health (listed via Utah Nurse Practitioners / LifeStance Health )

LifeStance Health (listed via / ) Location: Draper, UT (plus other Greater Salt Lake City offices)

(plus other Greater Salt Lake City offices) Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $195,000–$251,000+ (productivity-based), sign-on bonus and new cash incentive bonus

(productivity-based), and Schedule: Hybrid – 2–3 days in office, 1–2 days remote

Outpatient PMHNP role with a focus on work–life balance, flexible schedule, and above-market pay. You’ll see adult and/or child & adolescent patients, do both med management and therapy, and work in modern clinics with full admin support and digital tools.

Requirements:

2+ years experience as a PMHNP (no FNP/APRNP/PA)

experience as a (no FNP/APRNP/PA) Utah PMHNP license , prescriptive authority, and DEA (or able to obtain)

, prescriptive authority, and (or able to obtain) Experience with behavioral health in outpatient settings; Spanish bilingual is a plus

Employer: Lone Peak Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

(HCA Healthcare) Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

ER paramedic role in a fast-paced emergency department where you support RNs and physicians with triage, IV starts, EKGs, ortho skills, transport, and more. Comes with a robust HCA benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, paid time off, and more) in a 61+ bed, 5-star-rated hospital.

Requirements:

Paramedic license and High School/GED

and 2+ years experience

experience BLS within 30 days; ACLS, NRP, PALS, and Nonviolent Crisis Intervention within 90 days of start

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.