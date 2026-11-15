Draper’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in transportation and bridge design. If you’re a civil engineer who likes UDOT work and real project impact, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Consor (listed via Target Engineering Group )

Consor (listed via ) Location: Draper, UT

Salary: $70,000 – $105,000 (DOE)

Type: Full-time, hybrid office/field

Early-career civil engineer role in the Transportation Planning & Design Group, working on local, county, and UDOT highway projects. Great fit if you have 2+ years in civil/roadway design and want hands-on work with OpenRoads/MicroStation/Civil 3D, plus strong mentorship and clear growth paths.

Employer: Consor

Location: Draper, UT

Salary: $75,000 – $125,000 (DOE)

Type: Regular full-time, onsite (hybrid office/field duties)

Join a close-knit Structural / Bridge Engineering Group designing highway and pedestrian bridges, culverts, walls, and sign structures. Ideal if you have 2+ years of bridge design, know concrete and steel, and are comfortable with MicroStation/ORD and basic structural tools, with strong support for career growth and licensing.

Employer: Consor (listed via Target Engineering Group )

Consor (listed via ) Location: Draper, UT

Salary: $100,000 – $145,000 (DOE)

Type: Full-time, hybrid office/field

More senior roadway role leading UDOT and local roadway projects, from safety upgrades to interchanges and widenings. Best for engineers with 4+ years in transportation design, strong MicroStation/OpenRoads or Civil 3D skills, and a Utah PE or ability to get it within 6–12 months, who want to own scope/schedule/budget and mentor junior staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline. Share this with a friend who’s been talking about making a move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.