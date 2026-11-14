Draper’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and helping people have a good time, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Daytime shifts, no Sundays, and 5 raises in your first year. You get a free meal every shift, clear paths to promotion, and a modern, upbeat kitchen with no grease or fryers.

Employer: Pier 49 Pizza - Draper

Pier 49 Pizza - Draper Location: Draper, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $8.00 – $15.00 per hour

Mix kitchen work with customer service—make pizzas, run the register, and keep things clean. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule and like a lively, fast-paced pizza shop.

Employer: FotoFly

FotoFly Location: Draper, UT (seasonal event; also hiring in other cities)

(seasonal event; also hiring in other cities) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary (Seasonal)

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Fun, high-energy holiday job from early November to December 24th. You’ll check in families, help with Santa outfits, sanitize, and check them out—perfect if you’re outgoing, love kids, and want extra holiday cash.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.