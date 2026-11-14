Draper’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on production to senior quality leadership. Here are a few solid options if you like building, fixing, or improving how things get made.

Employer: Infosoft, Inc. (for a global medical device manufacturer )

Infosoft, Inc. (for a ) Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time , 12-month contract

, Pay: $70.78/hour

Lead high-impact CAPA work for a major medical device site. You’ll own complex investigations, guide other quality engineers, support audits, and help keep the quality system aligned with ISO 13485 and FDA rules.

Employer: Nutrastrips

Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week , mainly Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm )

(about , mainly ) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role making and packaging oral strip products in a clean production area. You’ll follow SOPs, record batch info, clean equipment, and may lift 30–50 lbs; Spanish-only speakers are welcome if you can follow translated instructions.

Employer: Intellectt Inc

Location: Draper, UT

Type: Contract

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level machinist spot where you’ll program, set up, and run machines to make precision parts and tooling. Good fit if you have 0–2 years manufacturing experience and want real shop time plus exposure to Good Manufacturing Practices.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer may have related roles worth a look.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.