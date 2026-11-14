Draper’s finance scene is busy right now, with several senior accounting and tax roles open. If you’ve got a few years of experience, this is a good moment to level up your career.

Employer: Optum (UnitedHealth Group)

Optum (UnitedHealth Group) Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,800 – $130,000/year (based on experience and other factors)

Senior role focused on general ledger reconciliations, journal entries, internal controls, and audit support in a banking environment. Good fit if you have 2+ years in accounting/finance, strong Excel skills, and want big-company benefits plus clear growth paths.

Employer: Hire-Agency recruiting for Incite Tax

Hire-Agency recruiting for Location: Remote (U.S.), Hybrid, or Onsite in Draper or Lindon, UT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, flexible start times

Salary: $80,000 – $105,000/year (based on experience, education, credentials)

Client-facing tax role where you prepare and review individual and business returns, advise on tax-saving strategies, and mentor junior staff. Designed for 4+ years in tax/public accounting, with perks like flexible schedule, remote option, 14 paid holidays, and strong work–life balance focus.

Employer: Teuscher Walpole, LLC

Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Public accounting role where you prepare and review complex returns for multiple entity types, lead engagements, and mentor staff, with a clear path toward leadership and possible partnership. Offers 100% company-paid employee medical and dental, 401(k) match, generous PTO, and up to 22 Fridays off in the off-season.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.