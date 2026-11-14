Draper’s transportation and drainage scene is booming right now. If you’re a civil engineer who likes roads, stormwater, and big infrastructure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Consor

Consor Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000 DOE

Mid-level role focused on H&H studies, drainage reports, and stormwater design for roads and municipal systems. Good fit if you have 4+ years in stormwater, a PE, and skills in OpenRoads/Civil 3D/AutoCAD and tools like HEC-HMS/HEC-RAS/SWMM.

Employer: Consor

Consor Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $190,000 DOE

Lead complex highway and roadway projects across Utah, from scoping through PS&E. Ideal if you have 12+ years in transportation, strong geometric design/OpenRoads/MicroStation skills, a PE, and experience with UDOT and design-build.

Employer: Consor

Consor Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $190,000+ DOE

Senior technical lead for drainage and stormwater on major transportation projects in Utah and the Mountain West. Best for engineers with 10+ years in transportation drainage, a PE, and deep experience in H&H modeling (OpenRoads Drainage, HY-8, HEC-HMS, HEC-RAS, StormCAD, Civil 3D).

Employer: Consor

Consor Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $145,000+ DOE

Hands-on role doing drainage analysis, design, and reports for roadway projects. A good step if you have 5+ years in stormwater, are comfortable with HY-8/HEC-RAS/HEC-HMS/OpenRoads/Civil 3D/StormCAD, and either hold a PE or are an experienced EIT.

If one of these fits your lane, save the link and apply soon—Draper’s infrastructure work is only getting busier.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.