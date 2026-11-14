Draper’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from tech startups to big national brands. If you’re good with people and numbers, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Voze

Voze Location: Draper, UT (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the full B2B sales cycle for a growing SaaS company focused on field sales teams. Great fit if you have 1+ year in B2B/tech sales, like working closely with marketing and product, and want to be in-office with a fast-moving team.

Employer: Synchrony (CareCredit Pet)

Location: Draper, UT (field/remote with hub visits)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $185,000/year + annual bonus

Senior role leading national veterinary corporate accounts for CareCredit Pet. Expect 50%+ travel, C‑suite relationship management, and strategy work across sales and marketing—ideal if you have 3+ years sales/marketing and are comfortable influencing big partners.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time

Estimated Total Compensation: $50,000 – $150,000/year (base + commission, plus potential year‑end bonus)

High-energy commission sales role helping customers buy RVs and get into the outdoor lifestyle. You’ll follow a set sales process, work weekends, and use a CRM—great if you like big earning upside and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: 1-800 CONTACTS / SeekWell

Location: Draper, UT (onsite at HQ, #LI-Hybrid)

Type: Not stated (described as ongoing role; typically full-time)

Not stated (described as ongoing role; typically full-time) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on CRM and digital marketing role planning and running campaigns across email, SMS, push, and storefront. Good for someone with 1+ year in digital/CRM marketing, who enjoys A/B testing, data, and keeping complex campaigns organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Draper employers are growing fast and often keep strong candidates in mind for future roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.