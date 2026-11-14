Draper’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding new roles to keep up. If you’re in lab work or mental health, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: Lone Peak Hospital (part of HCA Healthcare )

Lone Peak Hospital (part of ) Location: Draper, UT

Type: Part-time / PRN (1–2 afternoon 8-hour shifts per week )

(1–2 afternoon ) Salary: Not listed

Work as part of a tight lab team doing blood work, clinical testing, and critical value reporting in a 5‑star rated community hospital. Good fit if you want flexible PRN hours plus big-system benefits and support.

Employer: Lone Peak Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Lone Peak Hospital (HCA Healthcare) Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 5x 8-hour shifts , hours negotiable)

(Mon–Fri, 5x , hours negotiable) Salary: Not listed

Lead the day-to-day operations of a hospital lab section—assign work, review results, manage QC, train staff, and help roll out new tests. Great for experienced techs ready to step into leadership while still doing hands-on lab work.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Draper, UT (and other Utah offices; hybrid in-person/remote)

(and other Utah offices; hybrid in-person/remote) Type: Full-time (part-time 20+ hrs/week also available)

(part-time 20+ hrs/week also available) Salary: $109K–$145K (productivity-based) + sign-on bonus for full-time

Outpatient role focused on testing and therapy across the lifespan, with a special need for childhood autism assessment. You get flexible scheduling, hybrid work, full admin support, modern offices, and a strong benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open too. Don’t wait too long; good healthcare jobs in Draper tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.