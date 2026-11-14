Draper’s customer service scene is busy right now, especially with finance and insurance companies growing in the area. If you like helping customers and working with numbers or data, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Clicklease

Clicklease Location: Draper, UT (On-site)

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM MT

, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM MT Pay: $18–22/hour + monthly performance bonus

Help small business owners get back on track by working with customers on past-due accounts and setting up repayment plans. This role is great if you have 2+ years of customer contact experience, like clear goals, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid maternity leave) in a growing fintech company.

Employer: Orion180 Insurance Services, LLC

Orion180 Insurance Services, LLC Location: Draper, UT (On-site)

Type: Full-time , within 8:00 AM–8:00 PM, Monday–Friday based on schedule

, within based on schedule Pay: Competitive base pay + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Keep an eye on a busy contact center in real time—watch call volume, track agent schedules, and help leaders make quick staffing decisions. This is a good fit if you have call center experience, at least 6 months of real-time analyst (RTA) experience, and strong Excel skills, and want room to grow with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Draper employers tend to post similar roles again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.