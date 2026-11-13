Draper’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and surgery centers adding staff to keep up. If you’ve got clinical skills and want steady work with strong benefits, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Lone Peak Surgery Center

HCA Healthcare / Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead PACU nursing on your shift while still staying hands-on with patients. You’ll have strong staffing support, modern monitoring tech, and ongoing clinical education, plus a wide mix of surgical cases in a newer AAAHC-accredited center.

Highlights:

Coordinates admissions, discharges, and overall unit flow

Supports staff scheduling, inventory, and team engagement

Requirements: ADN required, BSN preferred , 1+ year perioperative RN experience , 1+ year leadership preferred , active RN license , BCLS , plus ACLS/PALS as needed

ADN required, , , , active , , plus as needed Access to HCA’s full benefits package, including medical, retirement with 401(k) match, and tuition/student loan support

Employer: Lone Peak Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Wed/Thu/Fri, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like a set three-day schedule and want to grow in a busy, award-winning community hospital. You’ll run stat and routine tests, handle specimens, and help keep quality and safety standards high.

Highlights:

Performs clinical lab testing under oversight of a medical technologist and lab leadership

Involved in specimen collection, processing, and referral testing

Requirements: Associate’s in Lab Science/MLT or qualifying military lab training; ASCP/AMT MLT certification (or obtained within 1 year) ; experience in a CLIA-certified lab preferred

Associate’s in Lab Science/MLT qualifying military lab training; ; experience in a HCA benefits: comprehensive health coverage, PTO, 401(k) with match, ESPP, tuition assistance, and more

Employer: Lone Peak Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time, Nights

Travel: No travel required

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift role caring for postpartum moms and newborns in a highly rated, growing hospital. Ideal if you love family-centered care and want strong staffing support plus ongoing education.

Highlights:

Provides bedside care for mom-baby couplets on the night shift

Backed by modern monitoring tools and robust clinical education

Requirements: Active RN license , Associate or Bachelor’s degree , 1+ year RN experience , BCLS within 7 days of start , Neonatal Resuscitation (NRP) and STABLE within 90 days

Active , , , , and Full HCA benefits, including medical, PTO, 401(k) match, ESPP, and tuition/student loan assistance

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.