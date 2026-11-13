undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Draper, UT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Hospital & Clinic Roles
Draper’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and surgery centers adding staff to keep up. If you’ve got clinical skills and want steady work with strong benefits, these roles are worth a look.
PACU Clinical Nurse Coordinator – Lone Peak Surgery Center
- Employer: HCA Healthcare / Lone Peak Surgery Center
- Location: Draper, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead PACU nursing on your shift while still staying hands-on with patients. You’ll have strong staffing support, modern monitoring tech, and ongoing clinical education, plus a wide mix of surgical cases in a newer AAAHC-accredited center.
Highlights:
- Coordinates admissions, discharges, and overall unit flow
- Supports staff scheduling, inventory, and team engagement
- Requirements: ADN required, BSN preferred, 1+ year perioperative RN experience, 1+ year leadership preferred, active RN license, BCLS, plus ACLS/PALS as needed
- Access to HCA’s full benefits package, including medical, retirement with 401(k) match, and tuition/student loan support
Medical Lab Technician – Lone Peak Hospital
- Employer: Lone Peak Hospital (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Draper, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Wed/Thu/Fri, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you like a set three-day schedule and want to grow in a busy, award-winning community hospital. You’ll run stat and routine tests, handle specimens, and help keep quality and safety standards high.
Highlights:
- Performs clinical lab testing under oversight of a medical technologist and lab leadership
- Involved in specimen collection, processing, and referral testing
- Requirements: Associate’s in Lab Science/MLT or qualifying military lab training; ASCP/AMT MLT certification (or obtained within 1 year); experience in a CLIA-certified lab preferred
- HCA benefits: comprehensive health coverage, PTO, 401(k) with match, ESPP, tuition assistance, and more
RN Mom Baby – Nights – Lone Peak Hospital
- Employer: Lone Peak Hospital (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Draper, UT
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Travel: No travel required
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift role caring for postpartum moms and newborns in a highly rated, growing hospital. Ideal if you love family-centered care and want strong staffing support plus ongoing education.
Highlights:
- Provides bedside care for mom-baby couplets on the night shift
- Backed by modern monitoring tools and robust clinical education
- Requirements: Active RN license, Associate or Bachelor’s degree, 1+ year RN experience, BCLS within 7 days of start, Neonatal Resuscitation (NRP) and STABLE within 90 days
- Full HCA benefits, including medical, PTO, 401(k) match, ESPP, and tuition/student loan assistance
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.