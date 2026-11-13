Draper’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid part-time and full-time roles at big brands and local favorites. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Draper, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.24/hour

Schedule: Mon–Sat, 2:00 PM–7:00 PM (one weekday off)

Physical, fast-paced role helping customers with shipments, problem-solving, and basic admin work. Good fit if you’re customer-focused, can lift 50+ lbs, and want steady afternoon hours with big-name benefits.

Employer: The Plastics Clinic & Spa

Location: Draper, UT (supports Draper, Farmington & St. George)

(supports Draper, Farmington & St. George) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Handle calls, texts, and online inquiries for a luxury plastic surgery and medical spa practice, booking consults and welcoming new patients. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and spa perks, plus room to grow in a high-end aesthetic setting.

Employer: Living Spaces

Location: Draper, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50 – $20.15/hour + potential team bonus & overtime

+ potential team bonus & overtime Help guests shop for furniture while following the Living Spaces Guest Engagement Model to drive sales and great survey scores. Ideal if you enjoy retail, can work weekends and most holidays, and want structured training plus access to 401(k) with match and other benefits (some for full-time only).

Employer: Office Depot Group

Location: Draper, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11 – $14/hour (or higher if required by local law)

(or higher if required by local law) Entry-level role helping customers find office, tech, and print products while keeping the store stocked and tidy. Good option if you’re new to retail, want training in print and tech, and like the idea of 401(k) and growth paths with a national brand.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings nearby and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.