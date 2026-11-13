Draper is busy and growing, and FedEx is clearly gearing up for it. If you like being on the road and staying active, these courier roles are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time, seasonal (up to 12 weeks)

Schedule: Monday–Saturday, 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM (day off during the week)

(day off during the week) Pay: $23.21/hour

Drive a FedEx vehicle, deliver and pick up packages, and help customers with shipments. This is a 12-week program with a chance to be considered for a permanent role after, and it’s a good fit if you want steady hours and like staying on your feet.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Saturday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (day off during the week)

(day off during the week) Pay: $23.21/hour

This is a regular full-time driving role with FedEx, handling daily pick-ups and deliveries and checking packages for proper shipping. You’ll be active all day, interact with customers, and earn solid hourly pay with a consistent schedule.

If you like driving, can lift packages, and want steady hours, these FedEx roles in Draper could be a strong fit. Click through, skim the details, and apply soon if one feels right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.