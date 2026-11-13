Draper’s nursing schools are busy and hiring. If you love teaching and want to stay close to patient care, these roles let you do both.

Employer: Joyce University

Joyce University Location: Remote , based in Draper, UT

, based in Type: Contract, term-based adjunct

Salary: Not listed

Teach online general education Nutrition courses for future nurses and healthcare students. Great if you have a master’s in Nutrition or related field and want flexible, fully remote teaching with a strong focus on student support and inclusive learning.

Employer: Joyce University

Joyce University Location: On-campus in Draper, UT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday with occasional evenings/weekends

Salary: Not listed

Lead high-fidelity nursing simulations using advanced tech, VR, and skills labs to help students build clinical judgment before they hit the hospital floor. Ideal if you have a Master’s in Nursing, a Utah RN license (or ability to get one), and love hands-on, experiential teaching.

Employer: Galen College of Nursing

Galen College of Nursing Location: Draper, UT (clinical/teaching settings)

Type: Adjunct / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Teach Labor & Delivery content while keeping your bedside role, in a PRN adjunct setup that offers flexibility. You’ll need an active RN license, at least a BSN, and 2+ years of clinical experience; perks include 401(k) with match, tuition discounts on MSN/DNP, and certification support.

Employer: Galen College of Nursing

Galen College of Nursing Location: Based in Draper, UT; teaching at Ogden Regional Hospital (on-site, not remote)

Type: Adjunct / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Teach med-surg courses on-site at Ogden Regional while keeping your clinical job. Requires an active RN license, BSN or higher, and 2+ years of RN experience; includes tuition discounts, 401(k) with match, and wellness resources for adjuncts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often schools have similar openings or future terms to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.