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🎓 Draper, Utah Teaching Jobs – Multiple Nursing & Adjunct Roles
Draper’s nursing schools are busy and hiring. If you love teaching and want to stay close to patient care, these roles let you do both.
Adjunct Faculty – Nutrition (General Education)
- Employer: Joyce University
- Location: Remote, based in Draper, UT
- Type: Contract, term-based adjunct
- Salary: Not listed
Teach online general education Nutrition courses for future nurses and healthcare students. Great if you have a master’s in Nutrition or related field and want flexible, fully remote teaching with a strong focus on student support and inclusive learning.
Professor of Nursing Simulation (Full-Time, On-Campus)
- Employer: Joyce University
- Location: On-campus in Draper, UT
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday with occasional evenings/weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Lead high-fidelity nursing simulations using advanced tech, VR, and skills labs to help students build clinical judgment before they hit the hospital floor. Ideal if you have a Master’s in Nursing, a Utah RN license (or ability to get one), and love hands-on, experiential teaching.
Adjunct Nursing Faculty – Labor and Delivery
- Employer: Galen College of Nursing
- Location: Draper, UT (clinical/teaching settings)
- Type: Adjunct / PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Teach Labor & Delivery content while keeping your bedside role, in a PRN adjunct setup that offers flexibility. You’ll need an active RN license, at least a BSN, and 2+ years of clinical experience; perks include 401(k) with match, tuition discounts on MSN/DNP, and certification support.
Adjunct Nursing Faculty – Med-Surg (Ogden Regional Hospital)
- Employer: Galen College of Nursing
- Location: Based in Draper, UT; teaching at Ogden Regional Hospital (on-site, not remote)
- Type: Adjunct / PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Teach med-surg courses on-site at Ogden Regional while keeping your clinical job. Requires an active RN license, BSN or higher, and 2+ years of RN experience; includes tuition discounts, 401(k) with match, and wellness resources for adjuncts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often schools have similar openings or future terms to fill.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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