Draper is turning into a real hub for people who love both HR and high-growth companies. If you’re ready to lead strategy and get your hands dirty, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Savory Fund

Savory Fund Location: Draper, UT (on-site, regular travel to restaurant locations)

(on-site, regular travel to restaurant locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Level: Executive (Vice President)

Own the full people strategy for a private equity firm that backs 11+ fast-growing restaurant brands. You’ll report directly to the CEO, lead an established HR team, and run everything from talent acquisition and total rewards to employee relations and compliance across multiple states.

Employer: Savory Fund

Savory Fund Location: Draper, UT (on-site, regular travel)

(on-site, regular travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Level: Executive (Vice President)

Very similar VP role with Savory Fund, also focused on building scalable HR systems for a multi-brand restaurant portfolio. You’ll be the senior people advisor to the executive team, with a big focus on data-driven HR, dashboards, and tying people strategy to financial results.

Employer: Savory (Savory Fund)

Savory (Savory Fund) Location: Draper, UT (on-site, regular travel)

(on-site, regular travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Level: Executive (Vice President)

Another posting for the same VP-level HR opportunity, shared via Indeed. Good option if you prefer applying through Indeed’s platform, but the role is the same: lead HR across 13 distinct restaurant brands, from comp, benefits, and payroll to culture and leadership support.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.