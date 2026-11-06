📋 Draper, Utah admin jobs with multiple full-time openings

Draper’s admin scene is busy right now, with solid office roles that offer steady hours and room to grow. Here are a few strong options if you like keeping teams organized and clients happy.

Employer: TruHearing

TruHearing Location: Draper, UT (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the President & CEO and senior leaders at a fast-growing hearing healthcare company. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of high-level executive support, can handle confidential info, manage complex calendars and travel, and enjoy being the go-to person who keeps everything running smoothly.

Employer: Tax & Financial Group

Location: Draper, UT office (posting notes in-person; verify exact office with employer)

(posting notes in-person; verify exact office with employer) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $65,000–$70,000 per year

Work with financial advisors to process client accounts, manage schedules, and handle calls and emails in a long-established financial services firm. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years of admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and want steady Mon–Fri, 8–5 hours with PTO and 401(k) match.

Employer: The Cabinet Gallery

Location: Draper, UT (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$20 per hour + commissions

Blend front-desk reception with design support in a cabinetry showroom—greet visitors, answer phones, schedule appointments, and help prepare bids and basic layouts. Great if you’re organized, love home design, and want to learn cabinetry and design software while working closely with a lead designer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.