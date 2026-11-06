🛒 Draper, UT Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Draper’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from big brands and local companies. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Living Spaces Furniture

Living Spaces Furniture Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $27.30/hour + overtime + team bonus eligibility

+ overtime + team bonus eligibility Why it’s interesting: Lead a sales team on a busy showroom floor, coach reps, handle escalated guests, and help hit store sales goals. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and more for eligible team members).

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (see posting for details)

Not listed (see posting for details) Why it’s interesting: Mix of customer service, printing, shipping, and store operations—great if you like variety and staying on your feet. You’ll help customers with print jobs, pack and ship items, run the POS, and keep the store organized.

Employer: Lifetime Products, Inc.

Location: Draper, UT

Type: Part-time (15–35 hours/week)

Pay: $16/hour

Why it’s interesting: Help customers find lifestyle and adventure gear in a family-friendly store that closes by 7 pm and is closed Sundays—nice if you want work–life balance and still enjoy a steady schedule.

Employer: Clicklease

Location: Draper, UT (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$24/hour + monthly performance bonus

Why it’s interesting: Use your customer skills and bilingual ability to help small business owners get back on track with their payments. Monday–Friday schedule, solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid leave), and room to grow in a fintech environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.