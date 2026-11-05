📢 Winter Draper newsletter & alerts for Nov–Dec 2026

📢 Winter newsletter & city alerts now available

The November/December 2026 Draper Forward newsletter is out.

In this issue you’ll find:

Info on snow removal policies so you know what to expect this winter

so you know what to expect this winter Holiday safety tips to help keep your home and family safe

to help keep your home and family safe A tribute and farewell message from Fire Chief Clint Smith as he prepares to retire

as he prepares to retire Details on upcoming winter events and sports in Draper

You can also sign up for Notify Draper to get email or text alerts from the city about emergencies, traffic/construction, news, and events.

If you want to stay on top of winter rules, safety, and local happenings, this is a good time to read the latest issue and subscribe to alerts.