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Safety
📢 Winter Draper newsletter & alerts for Nov–Dec 2026
5 days ago
📢 Winter newsletter & city alerts now available
The November/December 2026 Draper Forward newsletter is out.
In this issue you’ll find:
- Info on snow removal policies so you know what to expect this winter
- Holiday safety tips to help keep your home and family safe
- A tribute and farewell message from Fire Chief Clint Smith as he prepares to retire
- Details on upcoming winter events and sports in Draper
You can also sign up for Notify Draper to get email or text alerts from the city about emergencies, traffic/construction, news, and events.
If you want to stay on top of winter rules, safety, and local happenings, this is a good time to read the latest issue and subscribe to alerts.
More Info: Draper Forward Newsletter — November/December 2026...
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