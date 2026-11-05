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📢 Winter Draper newsletter & alerts for Nov–Dec 2026

5 days ago
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📢 Winter newsletter & city alerts now available

The November/December 2026 Draper Forward newsletter is out.

In this issue you’ll find:

  • Info on snow removal policies so you know what to expect this winter
  • Holiday safety tips to help keep your home and family safe
  • A tribute and farewell message from Fire Chief Clint Smith as he prepares to retire
  • Details on upcoming winter events and sports in Draper

You can also sign up for Notify Draper to get email or text alerts from the city about emergencies, traffic/construction, news, and events.

If you want to stay on top of winter rules, safety, and local happenings, this is a good time to read the latest issue and subscribe to alerts.

More Info: Draper Forward Newsletter — November/December 2026...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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