🏥 Draper, Utah Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Behavioral Roles

Draper’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with surgery centers and treatment programs both hiring. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Plastics Clinic & Spa / Highpointe Surgery Center

The Plastics Clinic & Spa / Highpointe Surgery Center Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match)

Hands-on role in the OR setting up instruments, keeping the field sterile, and anticipating surgeon needs before, during, and after surgery. Great fit if you have surgical tech experience and want steady OR work with full benefits.

Employer: Highpointe Surgery Center

Highpointe Surgery Center Location: Draper, UT

Type: Not listed (RN role in OR)

Not listed (RN role in OR) Salary: Not listed (includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match)

RN role in the operating room managing patient care, documentation, and supplies from pre-op through post-op handoff. Ideal if you’re a Utah-licensed RN with at least 1 year of OR or similar experience who likes fast-paced, team-based work.

Employer: Youth Care Treatment Center

Location: Draper, UT

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week, flexible days/hours)

Salary: Not listed

Provide nursing care for youth in a respected mental health treatment program, focusing on safety, meds, and daily health needs. Good option if you’re an LPN with a passion for behavioral health and want a flexible, part-time schedule.

Employer: Deer Hollow Recovery & Wellness Centers

Location: Draper, UT

Type: Part-time (in-person)

Salary: About $18.00–$19.00/hour (listing notes $18.00–$19.00 and $18.00/hr)

Support clients in a PTSD recovery program with supervision, basic vitals, documentation, and transport to activities. Great for someone with substance use/behavioral health experience (or interest) who wants direct client contact and shift-based work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts and growth paths in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.