🍽️ Draper, Utah Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings

Draper’s hospitality scene is busy, with hotels and cafés looking for friendly people who like working with guests and food. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and good benefits.

Employer: Marriott International / SpringHill Suites by Marriott

Marriott International / Location: Draper, UT

Type: Full-time , 3pm–11pm shifts (40 hours/week)

, 3pm–11pm shifts (40 hours/week) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Front desk role with daily pay, PTO starting day one, 401(k) with match, and strong hotel discounts (up to 75% off). Great fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service and want room to grow within the Woodbury Group of hotels.

Employer: Highgate / InnVentures

Location: Homewood Suites Salt Lake City – Draper, UT

Type: On-call / other (check posting for details)

On-call / other (check posting for details) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Morning role setting up and running the hotel breakfast buffet, with daily pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and PTO for eligible employees. Food handling experience helps, but they’re open to training if you can get a Food Handler’s Permit and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company

Location: Edwards Lifesciences, 12050 Lone Peak Pkwy, Draper, UT 84020

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday day shift

, Monday–Friday day shift Pay: $18.00–$21.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Weekday, daytime kitchen job (no late nights) with a focus on from-scratch cooking and fresh, local ingredients. Comes with a wide benefits package (health, retirement, wellness perks) and the chance to grow while helping lead kitchen operations.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.