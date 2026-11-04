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Draper
🍽️ Draper, Utah Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Draper’s hospitality scene is busy, with hotels and cafés looking for friendly people who like working with guests and food. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and good benefits.
Guest Service Agent – SpringHill Suites by Marriott
- Employer: Marriott International / SpringHill Suites by Marriott
- Location: Draper, UT
- Type: Full-time, 3pm–11pm shifts (40 hours/week)
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Front desk role with daily pay, PTO starting day one, 401(k) with match, and strong hotel discounts (up to 75% off). Great fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service and want room to grow within the Woodbury Group of hotels.
Breakfast Attendant – Homewood Suites
- Employer: Highgate / InnVentures
- Location: Homewood Suites Salt Lake City – Draper, UT
- Type: On-call / other (check posting for details)
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Morning role setting up and running the hotel breakfast buffet, with daily pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and PTO for eligible employees. Food handling experience helps, but they’re open to training if you can get a Food Handler’s Permit and don’t mind being on your feet.
Senior Cook (Full Time) – Edwards Lifesciences Café
- Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company
- Location: Edwards Lifesciences, 12050 Lone Peak Pkwy, Draper, UT 84020
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift
- Pay: $18.00–$21.00 per hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Weekday, daytime kitchen job (no late nights) with a focus on from-scratch cooking and fresh, local ingredients. Comes with a wide benefits package (health, retirement, wellness perks) and the chance to grow while helping lead kitchen operations.
If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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