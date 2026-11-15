FILE PHOTO - Hamas fighters stand guard at the site where Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis. Israel said it killed another Hamas commander. (is associated with: «Hamas commander killed in Gaza, Israel says») Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

The Israeli military said on Sunday it had killed another commander in the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The military said Samir Abu Junis had been commander of the Hamas brigade in Rafah in southern Gaza for two months and was a key figure among senior Hamas members. Hamas confirmed his death.

Israel's army had only a few days earlier targeted a commander of the local Hamas brigade and other "terrorists of the military wing of Hamas" in an attack on the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, according to its own statements.

According to Palestinian figures, at least six people were killed and more than 20 others were injured.

The army said the targeted commander had worked to rebuild Hamas and its brigade in Rafah, which had suffered heavy losses during the war with Israel. The claims could not be independently verified.

A ceasefire has been in place in the Gaza war since October 2025, but deadly attacks continue to occur. Most recently, the Israeli military stepped up its airstrikes again.

The Gaza war was triggered by the massacre of October 7, 2023, in which terrorists from Hamas and other extremist organizations killed about 1,200 people in Israel and took 251 people hostage into the Gaza Strip.

In the Gaza war that followed, more than 74,600 Palestinians have been killed in the sealed-off coastal strip, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.