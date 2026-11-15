FILE PHOTO - Argentinian President Javier Milei speaks during a breakfast meeting organized by the Nueva Economia Forum in Madrid. (is associated with: «Argentinian President Milei says he will run for re-election in 2027») David Canales/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Argentinian President Javier Milei intends to stand for a second term in the 2027 election, he said on Saturday.

"For all those who doubt that I will run for re-election: yes, I will run for re-election," Milei said at the opening of an exhibition in Buenos Aires.

Milei took office in 2023 and has polarized Argentina with deep austerity measures aimed at slashing debt and curbing inflation, as well as cutting regulation. This was symbolized by Milei wielding a chainsaw - a display echoed by Elon Musk during his subsequent austerity drive in the US.

While inflation has eased and the budget has balanced, many have lost jobs and subsidies for energy and public transport have been cut.

Argentina was moving the right direction under his leadership, Milei argued.

"In the hundred years before we took office, Argentina had become increasingly isolated, and we had grown poorer and poorer," he said. Now the Argentine economy was growing again, he said.

Milei, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, again riffed on Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

"We have a lot to do to make Argentina great again," Milei said.