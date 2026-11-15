FILE PHOTO - US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at the White House before departing for South Carolina. (is associated with: «Judge temporarily halts Trump's plan to redevelop golf course») Matt Kaminsky/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A US judge on Saturday temporarily halted US President Donald Trump's plans to have a historic golf course in Washington rebuilt.

Trump, an avid golfer, had said that the East Potomac park would be closed for 15 months from Sunday to renovate the golf course.

However, US District Judge Ana Reyes ordered the closure must not go ahead. Her order will last until November 28.

"The Government proposes to close a historic park, daily enjoyed by Washingtonians of all stripes, indefinitely," Reyes' ruling states.

The closure "runs counter to the public interest in utilizing national parkland," the ruling said.

Before the ruling, Trump called the golf course "Trash Island," in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Trash Island is currently the Worst Golf Course anywhere in the World, but the Department of the Interior is going to make it into the Best Golf Course anywhere in the World," he wrote.

"Unfortunately, Judge Ana Reyes doesn't want us to quickly and inexpensively fix up the Course which is, also, very dangerous - The Fairways are far too close together."

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has launched several controversial architectural projects. He had the East Wing of the White House demolished to make way for a huge ballroom. He also intends to build a 76-metre-high triumphal arch - taller than the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and dwarfing many other famous landmarks in Washington. Both projects are also the subject of lawsuits.