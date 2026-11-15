A person walks past flags of the participating countries of the 2026 ASEAN Summit. (is associated with: «Philippines' Marcos highlights unity as ASEAN leaders gather») Faisal Jaafar/BERNAMA/dpa

Leaders of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered in the Philippines on Sunday for talks expected to be focus on territorial disputes in the South China Sea and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the 11 nations had differences but gathered as equals.

“We differ in size, history, culture, and circumstance. But we come as equals, carrying the hopes of our peoples and a shared responsibility to transform them into a common purpose," he said at the opening ceremony.

“We come from different shores, yet, we have chosen to travel forward together. That commitment matters even more as the waters around us turn on shifting tides."

Geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, new technologies, climate change, and transnational threats were "reshaping our region faster than any one country can respond to alone,” he said.

A proposal to resume engagement with Myanmar will be discussed later on Sunday. Myanmar’s political leadership has been excluded from high-level ASEAN meetings since October 2021, following a military coup that deposed elected government officials, including former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Counterparts from foreign partners will join the summit from Monday, including from Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and Russia.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Manila with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday, after the meeting has concluded. He will join a special summit with ASEAN leaders and a meeting with Japan, Australia and India on Tuesday, Philippine officials said.

China will be represented by its premier, Li Qiang, who will meet leaders on Monday, but will leave before Trump arrives, officials said. Russia will be represented by its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, who is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.