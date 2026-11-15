This performance-focused electric hatchback certainly looks the part, but does its drive live up to the hype? Serfoss/Genesis/dpa

Up until this point, Genesis has been a brand which has been squarely focused on luxury. Launched in Europe in 2021, the South Korean brand – which already had a formidable presence in the US - arrived with an eye to rival the established premium brands with its range of cars.

But that focus looks to change slightly for this new car – the GV60 Magma – which arrives as Genesis’ opening performance car. We’ve been trying it out.

What’s new?

You may see the stats related to the Magma and find them familiar. There’s a reason for that; this go-faster GV60 has a lot in common with the Ioniq 5N, built by parent brand Hyundai. However, Genesis hasn’t followed a cookie-cutter route and has made several tweaks and changes to ensure that the Magma feels different.

It has also debuted a brand new style for Genesis, breaking off from its usually understated, low-key approach for something that is altogether more distinctive.

What’s under the bonnet?

Like the 5N, the GV60 Magma gets a dual-motor setup which, combined, brings a hefty 641 bhp and 790 Nm which, under launch control conditions, means a 0-100 km/h time of just over 3 seconds and a top speed of 264 km/h. Genesis says that you should get up to 425 km of range, too, while a top-whack charge speed of 350kW means a 10 to 80% charge could be handled in 18 minutes.

But there’s a lot more going on here than just figures. Like the Hyundai, the GV60 Magma gets its own electronic gear shift designed to mimic a ‘real’ paddle gearshift. It’s got its own bespoke tune and is linked to a sound generator that has been inspired by V6 engines. A 20mm drop in ride height over a standard GV60 and wider, stickier tyres are all there to make the Magma sharper and keener to drive, too.

What’s it like to drive?

With its big wing, lower stance and bright orange paint scheme – you can choose from others if it’s too much – the GV60 Magma has a lot of presence before you even start the thing up. Moving off, it’s instantly noticeable that this is a much firmer car than the standard GV60, and it’s jittery and uncompromising at lower speeds.

But this isn’t a car designed for slower speeds, of course. Move more quickly and the Magma is a great deal of fun, even in ‘standard’ driver modes. Switch things up, engage the electronic gearshift and it’s genuinely involving, while the augmented V6 engine noise is properly realistic. You can hear it from the outside, too, and we’d reckon that those who weren’t aware of the GV60’s battery-powered setup beforehand would easily mistake it for a full petrol-engined car.

How does it look?

As we’ve already touched on, the GV60 Magma is a car that’ll turn heads. That huge rear wing is hard to miss, and we’re pleased to report that the three inlet holes up front are actually in operation to help cool the front motors rather than placed there for aesthetics alone.

The orange colour is tied to the Magma brand, so those bright brake calipers can’t be swapped out for a different shade. However, if the primary orange colour isn’t for you, then the Magma does look pretty stealthy in black, too.

What’s it like inside?

The interior of the Magma follows the same theme as the standard GV60. You still get the theatrical rotating ball gear selector, this time lit up in – you guessed it – orange. Surrounding it is a brushed black colour which does help things to feel a little sportier, and the redesigned steering wheel which is thicker but rounder than the one on the standard car is pleasant to use. We can see this being introduced to the regular GV60 soon.

Rear-seat space isn’t too bad, though headroom is limited due to the sloping roof. As in the standard GV60, a small rear window – which doesn’t get a wiper – is a bit of a hindrance, particularly when you’re driving in heavy rain.

What’s the spec like?

The Magma will be the range-topping GV60 model and gets a price to match. At around €86,000 in Europe, £75,915 in the UK and $70,000 in the US, it’s a very expensive proposition, and one that is almost five figures more than the Hyundai Ioniq 5N. Of course, a lot of that cost goes into the mechanical changes underneath; this is a significantly more powerful and sharper proposition than the standard GV60.

But you’re also getting all of the bells and whistles to go along with it. You’ve got redesigned sports seats with 10-way electric adjustment, plenty of suede-like trim finishers and a wraparound 27-inch screen which blends together infotainment and driver information. It looks great and still gets plenty of physical controls to help things out, which feels like a rarity today.

The GV60 Magma feels like a fitting flagship for the brand. It’s been a long time coming – we first got wind of this car back in 2024 – but now that it’s here, you can tell that the thought has been put into making sure that this performance model is executed properly.

The only sticking point is the price. However, if you’re after a performance EV that’ll turn heads and feel a little different to the status quo, then the GV60 Magma could be for you.