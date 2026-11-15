The Port of New Orleans has filed a lawsuit against the owners and managers of a tanker that collided with a cruise ship on the Mississippi River in New Orleans, US media reported on Saturday.

The lawsuit alleges the tanker was at fault for the incident and that the collision caused more than $1 million in damages, CBS News and CNN reported.

The full extent of the damage was still being assessed, according to the lawsuit.

The tanker Atlantic Asphalt crashed into the river cruise ship American Heritage on Friday. Passengers tried to evacuate the cruise ship immediately after the collision, but it quickly began listing before rolling onto its side, sending several people into the water.

About 130 passengers were on board at the time, all of whom survived. None of the 32 passengers treated in hospital suffered life-threatening injuries.

Management company Thome said that the Atlantic Asphalt tanker was built in 2017 and registered in the Marshall Islands.

"We deeply regret the impact of this incident and extend our sincere concern and heartfelt sympathies to those injured," Thome said a statement.

"Our thoughts remain with the passengers of the American Heritage following their harrowing experience as we work diligently to assess and investigate the incident."