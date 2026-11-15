England national soccer team manager Thomas Tuchel speaks during a press conference at the Metropolitano Stadium ahead of the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match against Spain. (is associated with: «Tuchel and Luis de la Fuente comment on racism ahead of group decider») Adam Davy/PA Wire/dpa

England head coach Thomas Tuchel stressed that he does not expect any racism in Madrid having been angered before the Spain match by his remarks about protocols being “twisted”.

Sunday’s Nations League Group A3 decider is England’s first in the Spanish capital since a friendly in November 2004, when Ashley Cole and Shaun Wright-Phillips were subject to racist chanting from sections of the home crowd.

In addition, Spain must play their next home friendly with a reduced capacity after supporters sang a discriminatory chant about Muslims in March’s game with Egypt.

Tuchel stressed in the build-up that he did not expect there to be any racist abuse but added “maybe we take our five minutes to inform the players about the protocol if there is a precedent [in Madrid]”.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente was asked about the England boss’ comments and, as reported by the Guardian, said: “I can say the opposite.

“Tell Thomas there is no racism. As clear as that. Exactly the same as in England. We’re not racists, none of us.”

De la Fuente’s answer was relayed to Tuchel in the pre-match press conference at the Metropolitano, where the England boss admits he “got a bit upset”.

“I was polite enough to [answer] a question from your colleagues, and you run and ask the other coach and tell him that I talk about racism in Spain,” he said.

“It’s a perfect example of how it works because I never talked about racism in Spain. I answered politely a question about what happens.

“I never expect racism, and the dressing room is the most anti-racist place on Earth and that’s exactly how it works.

“You create a lot of confusion for absolutely nothing. It’s a perfect example of how it should not work.”

Tuchel’s frustration was clear and the England boss was pushed further on the matter.

“Yes, of course, I sent the message, but it got twisted because I said I always expect a friendly atmosphere, and I always expect now if we play away game,” he said.

“I expect emotional and of course supporting fans from Spain for their national team. That’s what I expect, but I don’t expect racism nowhere.

“I’m shocked if it happens, and it should happen nowhere, and I’m the first one to stand up for these kind of values.

“Then I got asked ‘what will happen if and if and if?’. And I said, ‘If it happens, there’s a protocol in place’. That’s it. That’s it.

“But my trust is that we have a friendly atmosphere, that we have an atmosphere who is clearly in favour of the Spanish team, and that football does what it does best: bring people together and not divide people.”

Experienced England midfielder Declan Rice was also quizzed on the matter on the eve of the Metropolitano meeting.

“In the past, in my experience, I’ve experienced that in Montenegro and Bulgaria,” he said.

“There was a protocol in place that we followed, we came off the pitch. We know exactly where we are as a group on that.

“The manager hasn’t brought it up yet. Because it’s been such a short week, he was focusing on the Croatia game, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he brings it up tomorrow.

“But we know where we stand on that as a group. But I’m not expecting any of that tomorrow night.”

Spain will have Lamine Yamal available after a knee problem kept him out the 2-0 win over Czechia.