undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Mirra Andreeva to face Elina Svitolina in WTA Finals showpiece
Mirra Andreeva stormed into the final of the WTA Finals for the first time and in the process got the last laugh over Jessica Pegula.
Andreeva produced a near immaculate display in Indian Wells to win 6-3, 6-4 in 85 minutes and claim a semblance of revenge against her American rival.
Pegula made headlines before the end-of-season tournament started when she made disparaging comments about Andreeva’s mentality to her coach during a training session, which were picked up on a livestream that the world number five had not been aware of.
The ‘hot mic’ moment failed to stop Pegula qualifying into the semi-finals, but she had no answer to Andreeva after a shaky start.
A double fault by Andreeva gifted Pegula an early break before she showed supreme mental strength to remain calm and break back with a fine crosscourt winner, and a wonderful backhand winner sealed another to move 5-3 up to help clinch set one.
The second set followed a similar pattern with Pegula able to go a break up for a 3-1 lead but unable to press home her advantage, and Andreeva won five out of the final six games to reach Sunday’s showpiece without dropping a set.
Andreeva will face Elina Svitolina in the final after the Ukrainian required only 65 minutes to dismantle Linda Noskova by a 6-2, 6-1 score.
Svitolina won nine games in a row to take control of the first set before she opened up a 5-0 lead in the second.
Noskova avoided a bagel, but Svitolina won on her second match point.
Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka issued an apology and denied claims that she insulted opponent Elina Svitolina after she was captured swearing following her 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 loss to the Ukrainian.
In a statement posted to Instagram on Saturday, the Belarusian said her "comment was not directed at Elina."
"I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment," Sabalenka wrote.
"That said, I should have handled my frustration differently, and I apologise to anyone offended."