FILE PHOTO - Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva celebrates a point against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's singles quarterfinal match of the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament. (is associated with: «Mirra Andreeva to face Elina Svitolina in WTA Finals showpiece») Marijan Murat/dpa

Mirra Andreeva stormed into the final of the WTA Finals for the first time and in the process got the last laugh over Jessica Pegula.

Andreeva produced a near immaculate display in Indian Wells to win 6-3, 6-4 in 85 minutes and claim a semblance of revenge against her American rival.

Pegula made headlines before the end-of-season tournament started when she made disparaging comments about Andreeva’s mentality to her coach during a training session, which were picked up on a livestream that the world number five had not been aware of.

The ‘hot mic’ moment failed to stop Pegula qualifying into the semi-finals, but she had no answer to Andreeva after a shaky start.

A double fault by Andreeva gifted Pegula an early break before she showed supreme mental strength to remain calm and break back with a fine crosscourt winner, and a wonderful backhand winner sealed another to move 5-3 up to help clinch set one.

The second set followed a similar pattern with Pegula able to go a break up for a 3-1 lead but unable to press home her advantage, and Andreeva won five out of the final six games to reach Sunday’s showpiece without dropping a set.

Andreeva will face Elina Svitolina in the final after the Ukrainian required only 65 minutes to dismantle Linda Noskova by a 6-2, 6-1 score.

Svitolina won nine games in a row to take control of the first set before she opened up a 5-0 lead in the second.

Noskova avoided a bagel, but Svitolina won on her second match point.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka issued an apology and denied claims that she insulted opponent Elina Svitolina after she was captured swearing following her 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 loss to the Ukrainian.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Saturday, the Belarusian said her "comment was not directed at Elina."

"I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment," Sabalenka wrote.

"That said, I should have handled my frustration differently, and I apologise to anyone offended."