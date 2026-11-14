FILE PHOTO - FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger stands in the stadium prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium. (is associated with: «Arsène Wenger not expected to stand for FIFA presidency») Robert Michael/dpa

Arsène Wenger has decided against standing for the FIFA presidency in a boost for current incumbent Gianni Infantino, the Press Association understands.

Wenger was touted as a potential rival to Infantino, who has lost the confidence of European football’s governing body, UEFA, over the controversial plan to seek private investment in a World Cup company.

The deadline for candidates to declare their intention to stand is Wednesday, November 18, but former Arsenal manager Wenger has informed UEFA he will not go head-to-head with Infantino, the Press Association understands.

It was first stated by UEFA in August that work to identify a credible candidate to challenge Infantino had got under way and Wenger was encouraged to stand.

A senior figure in European football told the Press Association they believe Wenger would be the only person who could beat Infantino and put football first.

Even though Wenger is European, he has served as FIFA’s chief of global football development since 2019 and has the respect of the football world after his Premier League success, which was preceded by successful stints in his homeland of France and Japan.

Wenger had also earned a strong command of respect in Africa for his development work within FIFA but, in a blow to UEFA, the 77-year-old will not stand.

This move could cement Infantino’s position as president despite the fallout of plans to create a company titled FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which would manage commercial interests of FIFA’s competitions including the men’s and women’s World Cups.

A private investor group, led by a company founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, were proposed to hold a minority stake in FFE.

However, Infantino had to abandon the plan days after it emerged publicly after it was rejected by UEFA along with the Asian confederation and CONCACAF.

It is the latest controversy regarding Infantino, who faced scrutiny after FIFA’s disciplinary committee decided to suspend a ban imposed on US forward Folarin Balogun during this year's tournament.

Trump later admitted he had personally called Infantino to review Balogun’s suspension, but FIFA’s president has of late consolidated support as he targets a fourth term in position and Wenger’s decision to not stand is welcome news for the 56-year-old ahead of the FIFA Congress next March.

Infantino has pledged “unanimous” backing from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), while the Asian confederation has U-turned and will now support his presidency bid.