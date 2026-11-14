Austria's Sasa Kalajdzic celebrates with his teammates after scoring to make it 1-0 during the UEFA Nations League Group B3 soccer match between Austria and the Republic of Ireland at the Raiffeisen Arena. (is associated with: «Sasa Kalajdzic grabs only goal as Ireland taste defeat in Austria») Georg Hochmuth/APA/dpa

Sasa Kalajdzic dealt the Republic of Ireland a late blow in Linz with the only goal in Austria's 1-0 Nations League victory at the Raiffeisen Arena.

The result ensured that, no matter how the closing contests in Group B play out, Austria sealed promotion to League A.

Ireland enter Tuesday's critical home clash at the Aviva Stadium in third place, with one point fewer than their final opponents, Kosovo.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's men were not without chances, but only Kalajdzic made one count when he broke the deadlock in the 79th minute.

Captain Nathan Collins made his return to Hallgrimsson's squad after missing the last international window through injury and Dara O'Shea was also back after missing October's draw with Israel due to the impending birth of his child.

Ralf Rangnick has been forced to contend with numerous injuries to key players, but Alexander Schlager was back in the Austrian goal after sitting out their 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

About 1,800 Ireland fans were in the stadium, a stark difference from their two controversial fixtures with Israel; the first attended by a small number of Israel fans and the second being Ireland's "home" clash played behind closed doors in Serbia.

There was a third-minute Christoph Baumgartner effort, which caught the outstretched toe of Collins and drew Caoimhin Kelleher into a diving save which he turned behind.

Schlager had little else to do but stay warm in the 3-degrees-Celsius weather until Troy Parrott called him into action with an acrobatic volley from O'Shea's cross, but the Real Betis striker could only fire at the home goalkeeper.

But Ireland were growing into the contest and Parrott had another crack at an opener soon after, an effort from distance requiring the Austrian goalkeeper to tip over the crossbar.

Kelleher produced a reflex save to deny Christoph Lang through traffic with 10 minutes remaining and it remained goalless at half-time.

Michael Gregoritsch nodded just over as the second half got under way, then there was a Kevin Danso header, which was palmed away, and Baumgartner was denied.

Baumgartner wasted a big chance when, under some pressure, he was played through, but got it all wrong and directed his shot wide.

Manning finally gave Schlager more work to do, stinging the Werder Bremen keeper's palms before Parrott did the same and Adam Idah's follow-up was off target.

Kalajdzic then broke the deadlock after the visitors failed to clear a corner and Gregoritsch won an aerial challenge, nodding across the face of goal, where Kelleher got a touch, before the former Wolves striker poked home from the ensuing scramble.

Austria clung on to all three points despite a late Irish surge, including a header from Chiedozie Ogbene from Liam Scales' excellent cross which went into the hands of Schlager.