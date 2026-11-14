Portugal started life after Cristiano Ronaldo with a 4-1 defeat to Denmark in Braga, which saw them miss the chance to secure the top spot in Nations League Group A4.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had put the Danes ahead with a penalty just before half-time.

Portugal - who saw Ronaldo call time on his international career last week after a record 234 appearances and 146 goals - fell further behind as Napoli forward Rasmus Hojlund struck twice in the space of eight minutes after the break.

Club Brugge forward Carlos Forbs had been handed Ronaldo’s number seven shirt but could not make an impact when coming off the bench just after the hour.

Joachim Andersen headed in Denmark’s fourth goal with 15 minutes left before Bernardo Silva’s consolation in added time.

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski made his first Sweden appearance in 725 days in their 3-2 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres scored two first-half penalties after Newcastle winger Anthony Elanga had teed up Daniel Svensson’s opener.

Armin Gigovic and former Arsenal left-back Saed Kolasinac scored to set up a nervy finale but Graham Potter’s side - which featured Kulusevski for the last half hour as he continues his comeback from a serious knee injury - held on to win Group B4.

In the other game in the group, Romania beat Poland 2-1 to boost hopes of avoiding relegation.

In Group B2, Hungary won 2-0 at Georgia and will host leaders Northern Ireland in a promotion decider on Tuesday.

Austria made sure of top spot in League B3 with a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland, while 10-man Kosovo drew 0-0 with Israel.