England national soccer team manager Thomas Tuchel speaks during a press conference at the Metropolitano Stadium ahead of the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match against Spain. (is associated with: «Tuchel oozes confidence as England aim to topple world champions Spain») Adam Davy/PA Wire/dpa

Thomas Tuchel believes England can make the “seemingly impossible possible” in Spain as his side attempt to beat the world champions and win their Nations League group.

England end an intense year of international football on Sunday evening in Madrid, where the World Cup winners host the year's bronze medallists in a mouthwatering Metropolitano encounter.

Tuchel says England are approaching the Group A3 clash as a “final” having bounced back from a 3-2 defeat in September’s Wembley opener against Luis de la Fuente’s side with four victories.

Those results mean a place in March’s quarter-finals is already assured but the back-to-back European Championship finalists want more, with a win against long unbeaten Spain meaning they will top the group.

“It’s a big motivation,” head coach Tuchel said. “I think it’s in itself a big match, Spain against England.

“I think Spain, since years, [are] on an incredible run, very performative and seem impossible to beat.

“I think we are in a very good moment. And in the best moment also to try and make the seemingly impossible possible. Because we are here to win.

“We wanted this match desperately. We thought we were very close to beating them in the first match with a good performance.

“It’s an achievement in itself that we have already 12 points. I think it was a tricky group, when we saw the draw.

“So, we have 12 and have a final. It’s exactly what we want, and I think it’s two powerful teams, two teams in a very good place at the moment.

“Two teams who like to dominate the ball and create chances. We feel in a good place. It’s the moment to show up and try to win.”

Tuchel says “everything is set for a spectacular match” and England “want to play our role” against swashbuckling Spain.

“I just said [to the group] let’s bring all of this, what we again felt during this week, what we built, and all this attitude and energy tomorrow on to the pitch,” he said.

“I think we have a chance. I trust my team, I trust my players, and I feel the belief that we will have a good match tomorrow.”

That trust extends to goalkeeper James Trafford, who started England’s first two Nations League matches and has got the nod ahead of Jordan Pickford for Sunday’s group finale against Spain.

“Traff will play again,” Tuchel said. “The same thinking as in the first matches of Nations League. We want to try and see how far Traff is. That hasn’t changed, so he gets a highly competitive match.”

Tuchel says he plumped for 94-cap Pickford against Croatia on Thursday due to England’s defensive changes and believes the Leeds shot-stopper is up for the challenge.

“We know what Jordan can do for us, Jordan is at the moment our number one,” he said.

“I have a very clear picture in high-pressure moments. He played in tournaments and played for me in the World Cup.

“We expect of course tomorrow a match where it really matters, and maybe a less dominant match than against Croatia, so it’s exactly the opportunity and the occasion where we want to see how far Traff is.”

Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence are back available after knocks, as is Myles Lewis-Skelly having served a one-match ban.