Two banners next to the main entrance of the Jewish Museum read “25th Anniversary of the Prize for Understanding and Tolerance.” The award will be presented for the 25th time this evening and honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to human dignity, international understanding, and the integration of minorities. (is associated with: «Journalist, philanthropist win Berlin Jewish Museum tolerance prize») Carsten Koall/dpa

The Jewish Museum in Berlin on Saturday awarded its Prize for Understanding and Tolerance to journalist and author Düzen Tekkal and philanthropist Michael Moritz.

In the citation, the museum described Tekkal as a champion of human rights. The German journalist of Kurdish-Yezidi descent consistently opposes anti-Semitism, racism and any form of misanthropy, it said, whilst promoting interfaith dialogue, equality in education and opportunities, peace and democracy.

Moritz, a British philanthropist, author and entrepreneur has been committed to educational equality and social inclusion for many years, the museum said, highlighting his support for artistic projects that show Jewish perspectives and strengthen social dialogue.

The museum awards the prize every year to people who have contributed to "understanding and tolerance, the promotion of human dignity, the integration of minorities and the coexistence of different religions and cultures."

To mark the museum's 25th anniversary, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and founding director W Michael Blumenthal gave a welcome address on Saturday evening.

Steinmeier congratulated the prize winners on their awards and said anti-Semitic voices in Germany are becoming louder and more aggressive once again, according to a transcript of his speech.

He emphasized the importance of standing alongside Jewish people in Germany, not remaining silent and not looking away.

Steinmeier also praised the Jewish Museum as a mediator that he said achieves something essential: reducing fear of contact, questioning clichés and overcoming prejudice.