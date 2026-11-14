People take part in a demonstration organized by students and unions demanding improved school and education conditions, better resources, and protesting government policies. (is associated with: «French police detain more than 200 people at protests») Julien Mattia/Le Pictorium via ZUMA Press/dpa

French police detained 219 people during protests against the high cost of living and for better education on Saturday, according to the Interior Ministry.

Incidents were reported in several cities, including Marseille, Grenoble and Lyon. Protesters set rubbish bins alight and threw objects at the police.

The situation remained manageable overall, the ministry said.

Some 106,000 people demonstrated nationwide. In Paris alone, 24,000 people took to the streets. There were 137 protest events in total, according to official data. The organizers put the number of demonstrators at around 200,000.

The ministry said fewer people joined the protests compared with last weekend, when 146,000 people participated nationwide.

A month ago, 565,000 people took to the streets, with violent riots, looting and violence breaking out on the fringes of demonstrations.

The mass protest emerged from secondary schools where pupils have for weeks been demanding more teaching staff, funding for dilapidated buildings and an end to injustices in the education system.

In mid-October, the protests converged with cost of living protests, including calls from the Yellow Vests movement.

While fewer people are joining the demonstrations, this does not mean an end to the protests about social conditions. Trade unions have again called for a strike on Tuesday.