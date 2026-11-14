Participants in the “Gen Z Takes Charge” protests march through the city behind a banner reading “Gen Z Takes Charge—Time for Resistance.” (is associated with: «Second round of Gen Z protests sees lower turnout in Germany») Matthias Rosenkranz/dpa

Far fewer people took part in a second round of youth protests across Germany on Saturday than two weeks ago, with demonstrations remaining largely peaceful, police said.

In Berlin, around 700 people gathered in the evening, according to police. Organizers had registered a demonstration for just 100 participants. Twenty-two people were detained for various offences, including for allegedly throwing pyrotechnic devices, police said on X. Around 700 officers were deployed to monitor the protest. Two police officers were reportedly injured.

In the northern city of Bremen, up to 670 people took part in a protest in the city centre, a police spokeswoman said. Organizers had registered an expected turnout of around 2,000.

Cities in the west of the country also saw lower turnout than expected, with just 80 people marching through the city of Wuppertal and 100 people through Dusseldorf.

The Gen Z regelt (Gen Z Takes Charge) initiative called the protests, with a range of demands from more funding for schools, addiction services and psychotherapy to measures to tackle rising living costs, greater social justice and stronger climate action. The initiative also opposes the introduction of compulsory military service and an expansion of state surveillance.

Two weeks ago, tens of thousands of young people joined the initiative's first round of protests in cities across the country. While most rallies remained peaceful, some were followed by violent clashes. The youth initiative subsequently distanced itself from the violence.

Much larger protests are expected next Friday in Germany and elsewhere in Europe as part of a continent-wide youth strike. In Berlin, organizers have registered a demonstration for 15,000 participants.

Protests are also expected in countries including France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the United Kingdom.