Italy's head coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the UEFA Nations League Group A match between Italy and France at the Stadio San Siro (is associated with: «Mancini proud of Italy but challenges them to win Nations League group») Roberto Ramaccia/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

Italy coach Roberto Mancini feels his side can take great pride in the way they have put themselves on the verge of the Nations League quarter-finals ahead of their final Group A1 match against Belgium.

The Azzurri - who lost their opening fixture of the campaign at home to the Belgians - head to Brussels on the back of an impressive 3-1 win over France at San Siro, which was a first defeat for Les Bleus under new boss Zinedine Zidane.

Italy will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by Belgium, or if France suffer a shock loss at home to Turkey, who are without a point and already relegated.

Despite all of the plaudits following their victory over France, Mancini - who returned for a second spell in charge during the summer - wants full focus from his side at the King Baudouin Stadium as they aim to secure top spot.

"Being here, fighting for qualification in this group, with France and Belgium, is already a source of pride," Mancini said to Sky Sport in Italy.

"Since I arrived, I have always seen good things. I was expecting this and I was positive despite the defeat (to Belgium) in the first game. I liked the reaction, there were things that made me confident.

"We know, though, it won't be easy - Belgium are a great team, with technically good players, but we will play our game, as we always do, and want to win to finish first in the group."

Belgium still have a chance of qualification themselves after coming from behind to beat Turkey, which left them just a point off the top two.

"The match will be tough. Belgium aren't that far behind France - they were knocked out of the World Cup (in the round of 16) by Spain in the last minute," Mancini added at a press conference.

"We will start with a slight advantage (in the group table), but we certainly won't settle and will give it our all."

Bologna winger Nicolo Cambiaghi has been ruled out after suffering an ankle problem against France, while Lazio midfielder Davide Frattesi is also not available following his own muscular injury.

Red Devils coach Mark van Bommel knows what challenge Italy will present to their own ambitions of reaching the quarter-finals.

"You don't beat France by chance, and their victory didn't surprise me," he said. "Italy are more solid (now) and have improved in a short time.

"Victory is all that matters - it is not a final, but this is about whether we advance to the next round or not, so it is more like a knockout match."

Belgium are without former Arsenal midfielder Leandro Trossard (heel) and also Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders (thigh).