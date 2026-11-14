Travellers are seen at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport amid a nationwide FAA ground stop following an air traffic control "communication issue". (is associated with: «US flights to return to normal by Sunday evening after nationwide stop») Matt Kaminsky/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

US flights are expected to return to normal by Sunday evening, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Bryan Bedford, said on Saturday following a nationwide ground stop triggered by air traffic control communication issues.

Internal and overseas flights to US destinations resumed with delays after the FAA lifted the stop.

"I do think the worst is behind us, but we still have a fair amount of recovery ahead of us," Bedford told a press conference on Saturday, citing information from the airlines.

"So we will still have delays and cancellations today, but that will set us up for a full recovery tomorrow," he said.

"And based on everything that we're hearing from our airline partners, they believe that they'll be able to have full schedule integrity by the close of business on Sunday."

Bedford said between 4,000 and 5,000 of the 41,000 flights scheduled for Saturday would likely be cancelled.

Some 12,000 flights could not be operated, including around 9,000 commercial flights, on Friday after a nationwide stoppage lasting around four hours. That left numerous aircraft and crews stranded far from where they were needed for their next flights.

Router overloaded air traffic control system

Earlier, US Secretary of Transport Sean Duffy said the disruption occurred during routine maintenance work carried out by the FAA's contractor, L3Harris. Old copper cables were being replaced with fibre-optic technology, he said.

A router subsequently overloaded other devices in the air traffic control system with data requests. Duffy said it was not clear this could have such far-reaching consequences.

As the disruptions spread, the FAA suspended flight operations as a precautionary measure for safety reasons. It is still unclear whether the router itself was faulty or whether an error was made during installation. There is no evidence of a cyberattack.

Duffy said a review would be carried out to determine at what times of day such maintenance work should be conducted in future. The technical infrastructure of US air traffic control has long been considered outdated. US President Donald Trump's administration has vowed to modernize it with investments running into the billions.

"Before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable," the FAA said on X.

Duffy had warned that restoring normal operations would take time, partly depending on the availability of airline crews.

Chaos, hotel shortages and rental car surge

Long lines formed at major US hubs, and chaos initially continued at many airports even after the ban was lifted, according to US news reports.

In Las Vegas, one stranded traveller told CBS she received no information from staff, saying, "Nobody has answers at the moment." Reporters also described chaotic conditions at the airport in Atlanta.

With flights grounded, demand for hotels climbed in many places, leading to shortages of rooms. A traveller at Newark Airport told a reporter she had booked a hotel to bridge the waiting time, only for the hotel to cancel the reservation due to a lack of capacity.

In Chicago, as at many other airports, demand for rental cars surged as passengers tried to retrieve their luggage and reach their destinations by road. Shares of the car rental company Hertz jumped in value as a result.

Outside the US, CNN also reported that numerous travellers were left stranded in Mexico City.

Milder consequences in Europe

In Europe, the impact of the shutdown on US flights was largely offset by the time difference between the continents.

All flights to the United States were temporarily suspended overnight in response to the situation, though the direct consequences remained manageable due to night flight bans in many places.

Early on Saturday, the European aviation safety agency Eurocontrol removed the take-off ban notice from its website and urged airlines to issue delay notices for aircraft that could not immediately depart.

"The majority of US flights were able to take place as planned," German aviation group Lufthansa said.

In Spain, the airline Iberia warned that the multi-hour airspace closure in the US could potentially impact its flight schedule on Saturday. However, specific details on delays or cancellations at Madrid-Barajas Airport were not immediately available.

At Rome's Fiumicino Airport, there were delays on several connections in the morning, the ANSA news agency reported. Departures to Chicago were delayed by more than two hours, to Atlanta by one and a half hours, and to Detroit by 30 minutes. For the afternoon, delays of three to four hours were even expected for flights from Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta.

In London, a British Airways flight from Heathrow to New York had to be cancelled late Friday evening, and one Virgin Atlantic flight on the same route was affected.

According to Heathrow Airport, most departures scheduled for Saturday morning were expected to take place on time. However, one flight to Dallas was cancelled and several incoming flights from the US.

For Switzerland, the airline Swiss expected "one or two delays" on Saturday. However, the situation will continue to recover, a Swiss spokesman said. Only one Swiss flight from Miami to Zurich was scratched.