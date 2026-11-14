FILE PHOTO - Viktor Orbán, prime minister of Hungary, speaks to media as he arrives at the EU summit. (is associated with: «Nearly €18m in cash found across Hungary in probe into ex-minister») Markus Lenhardt/dpa

Hungary's opposition reacted with surprise on Saturday after the country's anti-corruption authority said it had found cash worth €17.7 million ($16.1 million) in holes in the ground, warehouses and safes across several parts of the country during investigations into a former minister.

The NVVH anti-corruption authority told the MTI news agency on Friday that investigators discovered the cash as part of an investigation into opposition lawmaker Miklós Seszták, who served as development minister in former prime minister Viktor Orbán's third Cabinet.

The NVVH said the money was found in and around Budapest, as well as in the north and south-east of the country. It published a video showing officials seizing bundles of euro, dollar and forint notes, suspected of having been acquired illegally.

János Bóka, parliamentary group leader for Orbán's Fidesz party, on Saturday called on Seszták to give up his parliamentary seat.

Orbán responded more defiantly in a post on Facebook, writing: "Our political community is not like that, we are not like that, Fidesz is not like that."

Seszták, who was regarded as Orbán's most important ally in north-eastern Hungary, was detained in September on suspicion of corruption. The 58-year-old is alleged to have cost state-owned bus operator Volán tens of millions of euros through procurement deals, together with other suspects, while serving as minister between 2014 and 2018.

Orbán's allies have faced a series of high-profile investigations since Prime Minister Péter Magyar and his Tisza party came to power in May, promising to crack down on widespread corruption in the country.

On Wednesday, Orbán's younger brother Aron Orbán was placed in pre-trial detention, accused of people smuggling and abuse of political influence.

Orbán and the Fidesz leadership describe prominent detainees as "victims" of politically motivated, arbitrary justice, accusing Magyar of wanting to wipe out the opposition and set up a dictatorship.

Fidesz's popularity has plummeted since the election in April, when it won 39% of the vote. According to a recent poll, the party currently stands at 20%.