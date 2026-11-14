Pope Leo XIV, wearing white vestments, a white zucchetto, glasses, and a pectoral cross, speaks into a microphone while holding a sheet of paper during a meeting with young people at the Estadio Nacional in Lima. (is associated with: «Pope expresses concern about high crime rate in Peru») Vatican Media/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

Pope Leo XIV called on the people of Peru, his second homeland, not to be discouraged by the high crime rate during a Mass in the city of Chiclayo, where he was formerly a bishop.

Leo spoke of a "darkness" enveloping Peru, where the murder rate has almost doubled over the past five years, rising from 5.8 to 10.7 per 100,000 inhabitants.

"We feel threatened by the insecurity caused by the spreading violence and by the unspeakable suffering that continues to afflict so many of our brothers and sisters," Leo said, speaking in his former church. Nevertheless, he said, we must not lose hope and trust.

As part of his 12-day South America trip, Leo will remain in Peru until Monday, where he served as a missionary and bishop for two decades.

He was celebrated by more than a million people in his former episcopal see. The atmosphere throughout Chiclayo has been festive since Friday.

Flight to the Andes, no health problems

High crime rates were also a key issue in Peru's recent presidential election, won by right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori. The daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, she promised to crack down on organized crime, though as yet there have been no tangible results.

After holding Mass in Chiclayo, the pope flew by helicopter to Santa Cruz de Succhabamba, a town at an altitude of more than 2,000 metres in the Andes.

Leo, who had a malignant tumour removed during lung surgery last month, showed no signs of health concerns, after fears the high-altitude air might cause problems for the pontiff.

Leo is a US-Peruvian dual national, having become naturalized in the South American country during his time as bishop.