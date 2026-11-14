FILE PHOTO - A flag with the NATO logo flies in the wind in front of the NATO headquarters in Brussels. (is associated with: «Moscow says Europe would be safer without NATO») Elisa Schu/dpa

Europe would be safer without NATO, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Saturday, comparing the organization to a sore tooth.

"If NATO did not exist - I mean, if the alliance had not played, and did not continue to play, the role it has played - security in Europe would probably be much greater," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to criticism of Moscow's calls for a reorganization of the European security architecture.

"NATO is precisely the organization which - like a sore tooth, you might say - has weakened the immune system of Europe, its western part, Central Europe and, indeed, the whole world, by demanding and drawing upon a colossal amount of resources for reactive measures."

Zakharova was responding to a statement by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to the TASS news agency.

Merz had said there was no need to discuss issues relating to a European security architecture with Russia. "We don't need to discuss that - it already exists," Merz said. European leaders recently rejected Moscow's proposal at a summit in Dublin.