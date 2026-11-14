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Moscow says Europe would be safer without NATO
Europe would be safer without NATO, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Saturday, comparing the organization to a sore tooth.
"If NATO did not exist - I mean, if the alliance had not played, and did not continue to play, the role it has played - security in Europe would probably be much greater," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to criticism of Moscow's calls for a reorganization of the European security architecture.
"NATO is precisely the organization which - like a sore tooth, you might say - has weakened the immune system of Europe, its western part, Central Europe and, indeed, the whole world, by demanding and drawing upon a colossal amount of resources for reactive measures."
Zakharova was responding to a statement by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to the TASS news agency.
Merz had said there was no need to discuss issues relating to a European security architecture with Russia. "We don't need to discuss that - it already exists," Merz said. European leaders recently rejected Moscow's proposal at a summit in Dublin.