FILE PHOTO - US President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands following their talks in the South Korean city of Busan in October 2025. (is associated with: «Historic meeting: Trump, Xi and Putin set to meet on APEC sidelines») ---/YNA/dpa

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are due to meet in China next week for a trilateral summit, the White House and the Kremlin confirmed on Saturday.

Trump plans to discuss a possible reduction in global nuclear arsenals during the meeting, White House sources said.

The leaders are to meet in Shenzhen on November 19, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "This meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit," Peskov was quoted as saying by the state news agency TASS.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is taking place in Shenzhen on Wednesday and Thursday.

A diplomatic trilateral meeting in this configuration is historic as there have so far only been bilateral talks between the nuclear powers.

Although Trump, Putin and Xi were present at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019, only bilateral meetings were held at the time.

Is a new nuclear disarmament treaty on the cards?

A US official played down expectations that concrete results or an agreement would be reached during the talks on nuclear weapons, calling the meeting a first step.

In the past, Trump has repeatedly raised the prospect of a new disarmament treaty. The New START treaty, concluded between Russia and the US in 2010, expired this year. New START limited the number of strategic nuclear warheads and the number of operational launchers.

When the treaty expired in February, Trump proposed a new treaty designed to extend far into the future. He also advocated involving China in nuclear disarmament treaties. Trump also recently said the US was in talks with Russia and China on nuclear disarmament.

The US president caused global consternation when he announced US nuclear weapons tests last year, though it later transpired that these would not involve nuclear explosions.

He said that the US did not want to remain the only country that did not conduct tests. During this period, Putin had instructed his government to examine the advisability of possible nuclear weapons tests.

How much of the agenda will the war in Ukraine take up?

Xi last visited Trump at the White House in September. This will be the first time the US president has met Putin in person since the two held a bilateral summit in Alaska in mid-2025.

Putin last travelled to Beijing in May to visit Xi, days after Xi received Trump there.

Trump and Putin are meeting in China following the recent resumption of diplomatic talks aimed at ending Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Russian and Ukrainian teams met in Abu Dhabi this week for talks for the first time in more than eight months, under Washington's mediation.

Trump has long sought to encourage Xi to work with the US towards ending the conflict, launched by the Kremlin in 2022. China is a key Russian trading partner. Oil imports from Russia bring in vast sums fuelling the war effort. Beijing is regarded as a key source of support for Moscow on the international stage.