At least three people have been killed and more than 30 civilians wounded in a series of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, officials said on Saturday.

In Zaporizhzhya alone, at least 22 people were injured when a missile struck, including three children, regional military administrator Mykhailo Semikin wrote on Telegram. The city had already come under Russian attack on Friday.

In the evening, a Russian attack drone hit an energy supply facility in the Chernihiv region, killing two men and injuring another, officials said.

In Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, one man was killed in the Russian attacks, regional military administrator Oleksandr Hanzha reported. Hanzha said 13 other people, including a 7-year-old boy, had been taken to hospital with injuries.

Russia has been waging a war of aggression against neighbouring Ukraine for more than four and a half years. With front lines deadlocked, Russia's military has for months mainly targeted Ukraine's urban centres.