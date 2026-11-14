FILE PHOTO - Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong (L) and Aston Villa's Ross Barkley battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Aston Villa at the Spotify Camp Nou. (is associated with: «Netherlands to face Germany without captain de Jong») Nick Potts/PA Wire/dpa

The Netherlands are to play without captain Frenkie de Jong in Monday's Nations League clash with Germany as the midfielder is suffering from back problems.

This represents a significant blow for the Netherlands as de Jong played powerfully when the team beat Greece 7-0, dictating the play for a strong Dutch side for 45 minutes.

But by half-time, de Jong was already feeling the effects of his injury and had to remain in the dressing room.

Not the only absence

Head coach Xavi Hernandez is already without the team's usual captain, Virgil van Dijk, and striker Brian Brobbey, likewise due to injury.

Despite that, the Dutch put in a formidable performance against Greece and are top of Group A2.

In the first leg, the German side and the Dutch team drew 2-2 in Amsterdam during Jürgen Klopp's debut as Germany's head coach.