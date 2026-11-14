Six Vietnamese soldiers were killed when their Soviet-built infantry fighting vehicle sank during a military training exercise in the northern province of Bac Ninh, the Ministry of National Defence said on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 8:25 am (0125 GMT) on Thursday at the TB1 National Shooting Range in Bien Son Commune.

A Soviet-built BMP-1 armoured vehicle belonging to the 102nd Regiment, 308th Division, Army Corps 12 encountered a problem during combat readiness training and sank, killing the six-member crew, according to the ministry. No further details about the cause of the accident were immediately available.

The soldiers received honours posthumously.

The BMP-1 is an infantry fighting vehicle that was introduced by the Soviet Union in the 1960s. It was designed to be amphibious, allowing it to cross rivers and other water obstacles, using tracks to move through water.

The ministry’s statement did not specify whether the vehicle was crossing a river, operating in a lake or training in another environment. Nor did it explain what caused the vehicle to sink.

An amphibious vehicle can sink if water enters its hull, for example because of compromised seals or a failure of its water-crossing systems.

The incident could raise broader questions about Vietnam’s continued reliance on Soviet-era military equipment, including the age, maintenance and operational readiness of its armoured fleet.

There was no immediate information about the sunken vehicle's age or whether any issues with its condition contributed to the accident.