Travellers wait at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) amid a nationwide FAA ground stop following an air traffic control "communication issue". (is associated with: «Flights resume with disruptions after US lifts nationwide ground stop») Charles Mcclintock Wilson/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Internal and overseas flights to destinations in the United States resumed with delays through Saturday after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop triggered by air traffic control communication issues.

Widespread flight disruptions were expected to continue at the weekend after thousands of flights were cancelled in Friday's afternoon shutdown, stranding tens of thousands of passengers at US airports.

"Before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable," the FAA said on X.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that restoring normal operations would take time, partly depending on the availability of airline crews.

Aircraft already in the air when the suspension took effect were able to land, but further disruption was expected as numerous aircraft and crews were out of position for subsequent flights.

Chaos, hotel shortages and rental car surge

Long lines formed at major US hubs, and chaos initially continued at many airports even after the ban was lifted after around four hours, according to US news reports.

In Las Vegas, one stranded traveller told CBS she received no information from staff, saying, "Nobody has answers at the moment." Reporters also described chaotic conditions at the airport in Atlanta.

With flights grounded, demand for hotels climbed in many places, leading to shortages of rooms. A traveller at Newark Airport told a reporter she had booked a hotel to bridge the waiting time, only for the hotel to cancel the reservation due to a lack of capacity.

In Chicago, as at many other airports, demand for rental cars surged as passengers tried to retrieve their luggage and reach their destinations by road. Shares of the car rental company Hertz jumped in value as a result.

Outside the US, CNN also reported that numerous travellers were left stranded in Mexico City.

Duffy: Government not to blame

Duffy said the disruption stemmed from instability in radio and radar systems, with routers shutting down after becoming overloaded with data. The underlying problem, he said, was that older analogue and newer digital systems were operating alongside each other.

Republican Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said efforts by his party colleague Duffy and the FAA to fix errors in the system had brought the older technology to its knees, adding that "patchwork doesn't work."

Duffy rejected suggestions that the government was to blame, saying it was old technology that had failed, not new systems.

President Donald Trump's administration has frequently blamed problems in US aviation on inaction by the administration of his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

The US air traffic control network has developed over decades, creating a mishmash of old and new technology. Earlier this month, Duffy announced plans to phase out computer systems dating back to the 1980s, some of which still use floppy disks, by the end of 2028.

Mullin said the nationwide suspension had been imposed as a precautionary measure. There was no indication that a cyberattack had caused the disruption, although nothing could yet be ruled out, he told reporters at the White House.

Mullin also said the disruption was not linked to the Microsoft outage that began on Thursday.

The FAA has only halted take-offs nationwide twice since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 - the previous occasion being in January 2023, due to a failure in the system used to transmit messages to pilots. That suspension was also lifted after several hours.

Milder consequences in Europe

In Europe, the impact of the shutdown on US flights was largely offset by the time difference between the continents.

All flights to the United States were temporarily suspended overnight in response to the situation, though the direct consequences remained manageable due to night flight bans in many places.

Early on Saturday, the European aviation safety agency Eurocontrol removed the takeoff ban notice from its website and urged airlines to issue delay notices for aircraft that could not immediately depart.

"The majority of US flights were able to take place as planned," German aviation group Lufthansa said.

In Spain, the airline Iberia warned that the multi-hour airspace closure in the US could potentially impact its flight schedule on Saturday. However, specific details on delays or cancellations at Madrid-Barajas Airport were not immediately available.

At Rome's Fiumicino Airport, there were delays on several connections in the morning, ANSA news agency reported. Departures to Chicago were delayed by more than two hours, to Atlanta by one and a half hours, and to Detroit by 30 minutes. For the afternoon, delays of three to four hours were even expected for flights from Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta.

In London, a British Airways flight from Heathrow to New York had to be cancelled late Friday evening, and one Virgin Atlantic flight on the same route was affected.

According to Heathrow Airport, most departures scheduled for Saturday morning were expected to take place on time. However, one flight to Dallas was cancelled and several incoming flights from the US.

For Switzerland, the airline Swiss expected "one or two delays" on Saturday. However, the situation will continue to recover, a Swiss spokesman said. Only one Swiss flight from Miami to Zurich was scratched.