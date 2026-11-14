FILE PHOTO - A satellite picture provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), shows the Arabian Gulf (Persian Gulf), the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman. (is associated with: «Iranian Navy says ‘violating’ oil tanker hits mine in Hormuz Strait») -/The Visible Earth/NASA/dpa

Iran's Navy said on Saturday that a "violating" oil tanker struck a sea mine and caught fire early in the morning in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, Iran's official news agency (IRNA) reported.

Iran's Navy accused the tanker of disregarding prior warnings and operating in the unsafe and prohibited zone with its tracking and identification systems turned off. The statement did not name the vessel or specify its origin.

According to the Iranian military, at least 12 oil tankers and one gas tanker have been hit by explosions over the past week. The claims could not be independently verified.

In late February, Israel and the United States attacked Iran. In response, Iran's forces heavily restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz for months, using threats and attacks. The vital chokepoint normally carries about one-fifth of the world's oil.

For months, the US military has been trying to restore trade in oil and liquefied gas by providing escorts for civilian ships.