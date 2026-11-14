FILE PHOTO: British singer and pianist Elton John sits on stage at the Olympiahalle during a concert as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour 2023". The world famous singer joked around with King Charles III about ageing on a radio show on Saturday. (is associated with: «Elton John, King Charles III joke about ageing as Charles turns 78») Sven Hoppe/dpa

London (PA Media/dpa) -King Charles III and British singer Elton John joked about the problems of ageing as they took to the airwaves for a special radio show on the monarch's 78th birthday.

Charles joined the superstar for "Rocket Hour," his regular slot on Apple Radio, and shared his poignant "magic" memories of The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love," and chose John's own hit - I'm Still Standing" - as one of his favourite tracks because of its "message of resilience."

Their conversation highlighted the key role of music in the work of The King's Trust, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the musicians who support the charity, as Charles told John: "We and the Trust are definitely still standing."

But John, 79, quipped "I'm still sitting now, though" giving a large laugh, with the king chuckling: "With occasional bits dropping off here and there. I know this is a terrible problem as we get older."

The king referenced the lyrics of "Your Song," another of John's much-loved tracks, as he told him: "I think, in the words of another of your famous songs, I hope you don't mind, but I would like us to play one of your own pieces which takes us back to 1986 and the Rock Gala at Wembley Arena for the 10th anniversary of my Trust."

Charles said: "I suspect that no-one who was present on that night in 1986 could possibly forget your performance of "I'm Still Standing."

"I know people in all kinds of circumstances find this song inspiring, not only for its marvellous spirit, but also its message of resilience. And certainly, 40 years on from that remarkable concert, we and the Trust are definitely still standing."

The duo selected 14 tracks including "Hound Dog" by Elvis Presley, Lenny Kravitz's "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over," which the king described as "rather beautiful", Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" and Rod Stewart's rendition of "Handbags And Gladrags."

The king picked "Giant"by Calvin Harris and "Rag'n'Bone Man" as the song he felt summed up his charity because of its spirit of gaining strength from others.

Bob Dylan's "Gotta Serve Somebody" and Pete Townshend's "Let My Love Open The Door" also made the cut, as did "Muse with Feeling Good," Skye Newman's "Hairdresser," Raye's "Joy," and Nectar Woode's "Wine Into Water," featuring John on piano.

Rising star Woode has been supported by John since the start of her career when she sent him a demo tape, while Raye met the king at an engagement with Apple in 2024.

John asked Charles: "I know you're a great lover of music. Can you tell me about a song that you find extremely meaningful?"

The king said there was "nothing more meaningful than love" and described seeing a "simply unforgettable performance" of Paul McCartney joined by other musical stars playing "All You Need Is Love" at the finale of the Golden Jubilee concert in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in celebration of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in 2002.

Charles said: "Well, there can surely be nothing more meaningful than love.

"This next song, 'All You Need Is Love' by The Beatles, takes us back, right the way back to 1967 when it was the anthem of the 'Summer of Love' - remember a number one on both sides of the Atlantic and a huge hit worldwide."

He recalled seeing the single's record sleeve showing John, George, Paul and Ringo "all sporting magnificent moustaches."

The king said: "I shall never forget the magic of witnessing a simply unforgettable performance of 'All You Need Is Love' for my late mother's Golden Jubilee at the Party At The Palace concert with Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart and Joe Cocker, and I think with Phil Collins on drums, Brian May and Eric Clapton on guitar and an all-star backing choir.

"It really is a totally timeless song with a timeless message."

John said, in the conversation recorded at the Apple Music Studios in Battersea Power Station, south London, last month, he had been lucky to have met and known all The Beatles.

"They all became friends of mine. I couldn't believe it because when I was a young boy, I remember cycling to buy "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." So when you get to become friends of your idols, it's quite amazing," John said.

They also chose Tina Turner's "Proud Mary" as their opening song, with the king praising the late star for being an "electrifying character" and describing how after her death the guard at Buckingham Palace played her hit "Simply The Best."

"It was, I hope, a small way of thanking her for the times she has performed for my charities and indeed for the joy she brought to millions of people," the king said.

John said Elvis' "Hound Dog" changed his life when his mother came home with the record.

"I'd never heard anything like it before", he said, adding it "set me on my road to my career because from that point on, that's all I wanted to do was to play that kind of music".

The king said: "But it gave rise, didn't it, in the end to the most wonderful, still the most fantastic number of lookalike Elvises who perform all over the place."

Charles, describing coming into contact with musicians over the years, said "I've had the pleasure of meeting some of Motown's greatest artists".

He revealed John and Stewart both share a fondness for practical jokes, and introducing the track "Handbags And Gladrags" said: "Here is Rod's rendition and I can't help thinking that that amazingly characterful voice has never sounded better."

He thanked John for being "my guide and companion" on a "fascinating musical voyage", adding: "I hope listeners have heard some old favourites here and perhaps found some new favourites too."