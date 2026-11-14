FILE PHOTO - US President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands following their talks in the South Korean city of Busan in October 2025. (is associated with: «US and China consult on trade issues ahead of Xi-Trump summit») ---/YNA/dpa

The United States and China have consulted on trade issues just days before a planned meeting between their leaders, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The first-ever meeting of the joint trade council took place on Friday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday. The talks were held via a video link.

Possible tariff reductions amounting to $30 billion, trade in agricultural products and other topics were discussed, the ministry said, describing the exchange as a "candid in-depth and constructive," meeting. Concrete results from the trade council meeting are not yet known.

The bilateral trade mechanism was first agreed in May during the summit between Trump and Xi in Beijing and was fleshed out at a subsequent meeting in Washington in September.

According to the White House, the two leaders will meet again on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. A trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is also set to take place for the first time.