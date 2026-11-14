Participants pose for a family photo during the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya. (is associated with: «UN climate chief warns COP31 negotiators against playing politics») Iranian Presidency Office/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

At the halfway point of the World Climate Conference in Turkey, UN climate chief Simon Stiell is urging negotiators to compromise in the pursuit of ambitious targets.

"At the start of the second week, I urge parties to move swiftly to the hardest issues and avoid tactical delays," Stiell said on Saturday, addressing diplomats from nearly 200 countries at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya.

The conference focuses on the goal of stronger and faster electrification across all regions of the world, as well as access to climate finance for vulnerable nations, Stiell said.

The negotiations on the 165 agenda items are complex, Stiell acknowledged.

"Each country has a view. Every country has a voice. Getting agreement on every word, every sentence is tough but vital work. There is no collective success without compromise from every party."

Meanwhile, according to Greenpeace Germany head Martin Kaiser, the interim assessment of European engagement at the event is sobering.

Germany's Environment Minister Carsten Schneider, who arrives on Monday, must advocate during the second and decisive week for three points to be included in the final declaration, Kaiser said. These include a green electrification target, concrete plans for phasing out oil, gas and coal, and an end to deforestation.

On electrification, Australia, which is co-president of the conference, wants to agree on a goal to increase the share of electricity in global final energy consumption from the current 23% to 35% by 2035. This refers to all energy used for things like driving, heating, cooling or plugged-in devices at home.